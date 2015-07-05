Portland Fire hands out citations during illegal fireworks patrols

Portland Fire & Rescue handed out about 10 citations on Friday night as part of operation Lower the Boom.

PF&R said while Fire inspectors and Fire Investigators were patrolling a neighborhood near Powell Butte they witnessed an adult male light an illegal Roman Candle firework. He then handed it to a young child and the child then pointed it toward a tree and an area of dry grass.

The adult male was cited and about $500 worth of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

Ten citations were handed out on Friday night and a total of $800 worth of illegal fireworks were collected in total.

Lower the Boom patrols are continuing throughout the weekend.

To report any illegal fireworks, please call the fireworks hotline at 503-823-BOOM(2666).

