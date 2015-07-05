Portland Fire hands out citations during illegal fireworks patro - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Fire hands out citations during illegal fireworks patrols

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire & Rescue handed out about 10 citations on Friday night as part of operation Lower the Boom.

PF&R said while Fire inspectors and Fire Investigators were patrolling a neighborhood near Powell Butte they witnessed an adult male light an illegal Roman Candle firework. He then handed it to a young child and the child then pointed it toward a tree and an area of dry grass.

The adult male was cited and about $500 worth of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

Ten citations were handed out on Friday night and a total of $800 worth of illegal fireworks were collected in total.

Lower the Boom patrols are continuing throughout the weekend.

To report any illegal fireworks, please call the fireworks hotline at 503-823-BOOM(2666).

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.