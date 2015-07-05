Police: Officer stabbed and suspect shot in NE Portland

A Portland Police officer is recovering this morning after he was reportedly stabbed early on Sunday.

According to police, at 1:40 a.m. on NE 110th and Sandy Blvd. two officers contacted a man on the street and almost immediately called for cover saying an officer was stabbed, and the suspect was shot.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital and police said that they are both expected to recover.

No word on what led up to the stabbing.

The names of the officers involved are expected to be released on Monday.

