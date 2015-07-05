Woman critically injured in SE Portland hit-and-run; suspect sought

A 60-year-old woman was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Portland on Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck at Southeast 60th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard at 9:58 p.m.

Emergency crews located the woman, who was suffering from traumatic injuries. She was rushed to the hospital and continued receiving treatment Sunday for injuries described by police as life-threatening.

Rachel Branscum, whose home is just a few feet from where the woman was found, saw paramedics put her in the ambulance.

"It didn’t look good. It didn’t look like she was conscious or responsive," said Branscum.

Investigators were able to determine that the car is a small to mid-sized passenger vehicle and that it was last seen traveling westbound on Holgate Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Officer Erik Koppang at 503-823-2216, erik.koppang@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.