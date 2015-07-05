Grass fire sparked by fireworks at Fort Vancouver

The big fireworks show at Fort Vancouver was briefly interrupted after a grass fire was sparked by the fireworks.

Thousands of people came out to Fort Vancouver for the annual all day event and fireworks show.

Shortly after the fireworks began on Saturday, people said they noticed flames.

The fire was burning in the grass at Pearson Airfield, where the fireworks were being launched from.

The Columbian reports that the field was mowed and raked to try to prevent fire.

The show was able to continue once crews got the fire under control.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.



