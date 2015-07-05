Grass fire sparked by fireworks at Fort Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Grass fire sparked by fireworks at Fort Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
Grass fire sparked by fireworks at Fort Vancouver Grass fire sparked by fireworks at Fort Vancouver
Crews controlled fire and firework show continued Crews controlled fire and firework show continued
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The big fireworks show at Fort Vancouver was briefly interrupted after a grass fire was sparked by the fireworks. 

Thousands of people came out to Fort Vancouver for the annual all day event and fireworks show. 

Shortly after the fireworks began on Saturday, people said they noticed flames. 

The fire was burning in the grass at Pearson Airfield, where the fireworks were being launched from. 

The Columbian reports that the field was mowed and raked to try to prevent fire. 

The show was able to continue once crews got the fire under control. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.