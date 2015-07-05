Salem man dies after boat capsizes near Newport

One person died and three others were injured after a boat capsized on Saturday near Newport.

Oregon State Police said that they were dispatched to a capsized boat at 10:40 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean, just south of South Beach State Park.

According to police, a 21-foot Hewes boat was being operated by Robert Baker, 58. Baker and his three passengers had reportedly been crabbing in Yaquina Bay and left the bay to fish in the ocean. Police said that not far into the ocean, the boat was struck by a "sneaker wave" and it capsized.

Two passengers were able to put life jackets on after it capsized.

Upon the arrival of the US Coast Guard, a passenger, 81-year-old Lowell Leather was pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard was able to rescue Robert Baker, Allen Baker, 55 and Donita Free, 50. They were taken to a hospital in Newport with minor injuries.

