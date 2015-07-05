Fireworks caused two homes and a shed to catch fire in Milwaukie

Clackamas Fire District said that improper disposal of fireworks caused two homes and a storage shed to catch fire on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a storage shed fire at 15945 SE Arista Drive in Milwaukie. When they arrived they said that fire had spread from the shed to the home. The intense heat from the fire also caught the neighbors house on fire.

The fire in the shed and both homes were extinguished and crews remained on scene to overhaul the fire.

Fire crew said that one home suffered fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and living area. The neighbor's home had damage to the exterior and smoke damage inside.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators believe that improper disposal of fireworks caused the fire. They said that fireworks were disposed of in a plastic garbage can that was located where the fire started.

Witnesses said they first saw the fire in the area where the garbage can was stored.

