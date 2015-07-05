Person escapes house fire in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Person escapes house fire in NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A person was able to safety escape a house fire on Sunday in the Bethany area. 

At 3:30 a.m. a caller reported to 911 that there was a fire in a bedroom and it was spreading through their house. 

The caller was the only person in the home and was able to safety exit. 

While en route, fire crews said they saw a large column of black smoke and arrived to find heavy fire engulfing a two story farm house. Because of the rural location, firefighters said they used water tenders to transport water from a nearby hydrant and supply hose lines. 

The home sustained heavy damage and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the home owner. 

