Woman's puppy stolen outside SE Portland store

A woman wants her puppy back, after Fox 12's Most Wanted stole the dog from outside of a SE Portland store.

The puppy was stolen Friday night at SE 162nd and Division.

The dog's owner said that a man asked her to go inside the store to get him something and he gave her money to do it. He told her that he would watch the puppy for her, but when she came back out, the man and the puppy were gone.

She said that the thief was with a woman and they were in a black car with tinted windows.

