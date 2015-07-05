LaMarcus Aldridge: 'Dear Rip City, Thank you!'

LaMarcus Aldridge is leaving the Portland Trail Blazers after nine seasons, but he had one last message for Blazers fans.

"Thank you."

In a letter sent to John Canzano at the Oregonian, Aldridge, who announced Saturday he would sign a contract with the San Antonio Spurs, said his decision was a "very personal one but not one I took lightly."

Aldridge wrote the past nine years in Portland "have been a blessing" and he will "always hold my time in a Blazers uniform near and dear to my heart."

He signed the letter, "Your friend, LA."

Aldridge, who is from Texas, was an All Star the past four seasons for the Blazers. His departure caps off a free agent period that leaves the Blazers with only one returning starter from last season, point guard Damian Lillard.

Nicolas Batum was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for guard Gerald Henderson and power forward Noah Vonleh, while Wesley Matthews agreed to a contract with the Dallas Mavericks and Robin Lopez agreed to terms with the New York Knicks, according to multiple reports.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.