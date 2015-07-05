Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Safeway parking lot

A man fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in the parking lot of a Safeway store in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers were called to the store at 3527 S.E. 122nd Ave. at 11:53 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived at the scene and located a man and woman who said they were the victims of the shooting. The man had suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his arm, while the woman was not injured.

Police located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Vinh On, a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident and a handgun was recovered as part of the investigation.

Detectives said On is the ex-boyfriend of the woman and got into a fight with her new boyfriend outside Safeway.

On was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of first-degree attempted assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

