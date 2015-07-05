Washington Co. K-9 Stark tracks down Hagg Lake car prowl suspect

Drugs, guns, stacks of cash, hidden cameras and secret rooms. This is a collection of evidence photos and investigation images released by local law enforcement agencies.

A Washington County K-9 helped track down a man who had numerous items stolen from cars parked at Hagg Lake, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy performed a traffic stop at 5:44 p.m. Saturday of a suspect believed to have been involved in car prowls at the lake earlier in the day.

The driver pulled into the Cornelius Walmart parking lot, according to deputies, and then ran away.

K-9 Stark tracked him down a short time later.

Kasim Hawash, 32, of Hillsboro was arrested on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, theft, identity theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies said Stark had a busy Fourth of July. A few hours later, he caught a second suspect in an unrelated case.

In that case, a deputy said a car ran a red light directly in front of him at Southwest Schools Ferry Road and Murray Boulevard.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver drove off before eventually stopping his car and running away.

Stark once again tracked down the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael Mast, near Jesuit High School. Mast was booked in the Washington County Jail on charges including attempt to elude, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, identity theft and unlawful possession of meth.

