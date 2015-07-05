Fireworks blamed for Vancouver duplex fire, $400K in damages

Fireworks ignited a grass fire that spread to a duplex and caused $400,000 in damage, according to Vancouver firefighters.

The fire started early Sunday morning on the 1600 block of 164th Court.

Firefighters said fireworks set off in a grassy area caught the building on fire. Two families were forced from their homes, but nobody was hurt.

Firefighters estimated 75 percent of the duplex was destroyed, causing $400,000 in damage.

