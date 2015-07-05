Car wedged between trees in fiery Skamania Co. fatal crash

A driver who wedged his car between two trees in a fiery crash in a remote area of Skamania County was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Skamania County EMS and Rescue.

Emergency crews were called to Forest Service Road 30, also known as Wind River Highway, at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a two-door sports sedan 20 feet off the roadway with heavy damage.

The car was stuck between two trees and had been engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out by nearby campers before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The only person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies identified him as Lawrence Nett, 59, of Vancouver.

Emergency crews worked for more than two hours to get Nett out of the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

