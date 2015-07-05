Head-on crash shuts down Hwy 47 in Forest Grove

A head-on collision shut down Highway 47 in Forest Grove on Sunday night, sending at least two people to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Anderson Road near Dilley at around 7 p.m.

Firefighters said after the head-on crash, one of the cars collided with an SUV parked on private property on the side of the road.

One person suffered critical injuries, another was seriously injured and a third person suffered minor injuries, according to firefighters. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There was no immediate timeline for reopening the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation said a detour was put in place and drivers should expect extended delays.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.