Five families displaced after fireworks cause Vancouver homes to catch fire

The American Red Cross is assisting five families who lost their homes over the Fourth of July weekend from suspected fireworks-caused fires.

Crews started the holiday putting out a fire burning in two mobile homes at Sunset Acres on Saturday morning.

No one was hurt but two cats belonging to one of the homeowners died after they were unable to escape in time.

Crews were then called to a duplex nearby that displaced two other families.

Altogether, two of the four families had insurance for their homes while the others did not.

Then Sunday, two cars totaling $11,000 in damage were also burned to ashes.

Crews suspect all of these fires were caused by fireworks.

"It seems to be misuse of fireworks and people who aren't being cautious and not following regulations. I think they should be tightened quite a bit," said a neighbor of the duplex fire.

Despite the flames happening around Clark County, the fireworks show at Fort Vancouver National Site still went on.

The festive explosives there caused the field to go up in flames.

"As a person watching the fireworks, I enjoy it but when I see a fire, it's extremely concerning," said an onlooker Saturday night.

Dry conditions mixed with the heat are making people wonder why fireworks were allowed this holiday.

"Before this, I thought yeah okay that's okay if you set it off in a nice place but now I'm not so sure; more scary when you think about someone losing their home or life. Is it worth it?"

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.