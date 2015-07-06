Portland police seeking suspect in Old Town stabbing

Police were searching Sunday night for a man suspected of stabbing a man in Portland's Old Town neighborhood and then taking off.

Police said they received a report of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the area of Southwest Naito Parkway and Ankeny Street and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Medical staff transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries, which police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but weren't able to locate anyone matching his description.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, 6 ft. 2 in. tall with a muscular build and a bald head. He was wearing a white tank top and/or a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information on this case should call Portland police at 503-823-0400.

