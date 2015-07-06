On the Go with Joe at Mt. Hood Adventure Park

It may be summer, but there's still plenty to do on Mount Hood.

Mt. Hood Adventure Park at Skibowl offers a wide variety of activities for adventure-seekers and the whole family.

Activities include horseback riding, bungee jumping, alpine slide, disc golf, hiking and more.

For more information on Mt. Hood Adventure Park, go to www.skibowl.com/summer.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.