Police: May 2014 shooting death of 16-year-old in NE Portland remains unsolved

Police renewed a call for help Monday to find the person responsible for shooting a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a car in northeast Portland in May 2014.

Police said neighbors found Lazaro Lizandro Fuentes-Burgos inside a car near Northeast 59th Avenue and Simpson Street in the early morning hours of May 12, 2014.

Police have been unable to locate any suspect or suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

You can leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or call 503-823-HELP.

