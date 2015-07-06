Police: Officer shoots man stabbing his partner in NE Portland

Who's in the news for all the wrong reasons? Take a look at our mug shot slideshow.

Scene of stabbing and officer-involved shooting near NE 110th and Sandy Boulevard.

An officer being attacked by a man with a knife used his hand to protect his heart before his police partner shot the suspect and held him at gunpoint, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officer Jose Jimenez was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to his left hand. The suspect, identified as 56-year-old David Ellis, is facing charges including attempted aggravated murder.

The situation began at 1:41 a.m. Sunday. Officer Jimenez and his partner Officer Scott Konczal attempted to stop Ellis in the area of Northeast 110th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard because he appeared to be trying to burglarize a police contact office.

Investigators said Jimenez got out of the patrol car, while Konczal drove alongside Ellis and positioned the car to prevent him from walking any further. Police said Ellis was not responding to the officers.

At the corner of 110th and Sandy, police said Ellis turned toward Jimenez, reached into his back pocket and pulled out a folding knife.

Jimenez backed away, fell down and Ellis jumped on top of him, according to investigators.

Police said Ellis stabbed Jimenez, who was covering his heart with his hand, and Konczal fired a shot, hitting Ellis in the upper right arm.

The officers then moved away to their patrol car and held Ellis at gunpoint until cover officers arrived and were able to take him into custody.

Ellis was taken to the hospital and placed under police guard. He was released from the hospital Monday and booked at the Multnomah County Jail.

Jimenez, a three-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, was treated and released from the hospital. Konczal has been on the force for four years. The officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard, until the completion of a grand jury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at (503) 823-0762, erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9319, mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.

