Reward offered, video released in search for SE Portland hit-and-run driver

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to catch a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a woman in southeast Portland.

Police responded to Southeast 60th and Holgate Boulevard at 10 p.m. Saturday. They located a 60-year-old woman, identified as Marlene Popps, suffering from traumatic injuries described as life-threatening.

She remained in the hospital Monday.

A witness provided police with video that captured the crash in the distance, showing the woman being thrown over the top of the car. That driver did not appear to slow down.

Investigators were able to determine that the car is a small to mid-sized passenger vehicle and that it was last seen traveling westbound on Holgate Boulevard.



Police said information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tips can be left online at crimestoppersoforegon.com or by calling 503-823-HELP.

