Wanted Salem sex offender arrested in Multnomah County

A registered sex offender wanted in connection to a child pornography case was arrested in Multnomah County, according to police.

David Brown, 27, had warrants for his arrest on 20 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. He was placed on the Salem Police Department's ten most wanted list.

An alert was sent out Monday by Salem police asking for the public's help tracking him down.

Police said over the course of their investigation, they learned Brown might be traveling with a child. Investigators would not say who that child is, or if the child is known to Brown in any way.

Based on the charges Brown is facing, investigators said they believed the child could be in danger.

Police said Brown was taken into custody in Multnomah County on Monday night. No other details were immediately provided by police.

