Deputies investigating suspicious Fourth of July death on WA coast

Deputies are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a 36-year-old man near Long Beach, WA.

Investigators said the man, whose name has not been released, was partying on the Fourth of July on the Long Beach Peninsula, about two miles north of the city limits, when he got into a fight.

Deputies said the man was drunk and acting inappropriately toward members of the group he fought with.

The initial fight ended, according to the Pacific County Sheriff's Office, and the man walked off the beach and away from the rest of the crowd.

By the late evening hours, he was found on the ground, unresponsive with visible injuries from a suspected assault.

He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

At this time his death has not been ruled a homicide, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said they are awaiting autopsy results, but for now they are calling the death suspicious.

Investigators said they are re-interviewing witnesses, due to high levels of intoxication among the witnesses at the time of the initial investigation. No arrests have been made in this case.

The man who died was from Auburn, WA.

