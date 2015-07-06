Police ID pilot killed in Salem Airport plane crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID pilot killed in Salem Airport plane crash

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a plane crash at the Salem Airport.

John Layton, 60, of Salem, was the only person in the airplane that crashed north of the runway as it attempted to takeoff at 8:26 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said the small plane burst into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigation into the cause of the crash could take upward of nine months.

The plane was removed from the scene and taken to a salvage facility for further examination.

