Fire in bushes burns two homes in SE Portland; fireworks possible cause

A fire that began in the bushes between two homes caught both houses on fire in southeast Portland on Monday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 800 block of Southeast 169th Drive at 9 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire in the bushes along the property line extended to the exterior of both homes and into the attic of one of them.

The roof of that home had to be cut open so firefighters could put the fire out.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Investigators said they have not ruled out the fire being caused by illegal fireworks. Neighbors reported hearing a mortar-style firework set off 10 minutes prior to the fire.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

