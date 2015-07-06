Fire in bushes burns two homes in SE Portland; fireworks possibl - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire in bushes burns two homes in SE Portland; fireworks possible cause

Posted: Updated:
All photos courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue All photos courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A fire that began in the bushes between two homes caught both houses on fire in southeast Portland on Monday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the 800 block of Southeast 169th Drive at 9 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire in the bushes along the property line extended to the exterior of both homes and into the attic of one of them.

The roof of that home had to be cut open so firefighters could put the fire out.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Investigators said they have not ruled out the fire being caused by illegal fireworks. Neighbors reported hearing a mortar-style firework set off 10 minutes prior to the fire.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.