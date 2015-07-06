Gardeners working hard to keep plants alive in heat wave

The summer heat wave hitting the metro area is proving to be hard on people and plants.

At the Cornell Farm Nursery in southwest Portland, owner Deby Barnhart says they’ve had to shift schedules to get ahead of the heat.

“We implemented an early shift to start watering at 7:30. So we water twice a day," she said.

Barnhart says her water bill may be going up, but it’s worth it to save her merchandise.

In this weather, she says you can’t really over water – especially new plantings.

"Soak the plant before you plant it and then water it again in the ground," she said.

Some other tips: Barnhart says fertilizer can burn a plant in hot weather if it’s not watered properly to start with. Also, the smaller the pot a plant or flower is in, the more frequently you need to water it.

With her straw hat on, an apron and a smile, Barnhart is toughing out the high heat. But just like most locals, she’s ready for a reprieve.

“We have it under control as best we can, but of course we’re Oregonians, so we would love for it to cool off a bit," she said.

