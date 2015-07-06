Heat sparks unusual trends at local restaurants

The sunny weather we’ve enjoyed since the spring has meant big business for restaurants with outdoor seating. But when the temperatures are too hot, some customers are staying away.

Veritable Quandary in downtown Portland is experiencing just that.

Its patio is a popular mainstay -- it’s been there for more than 40 years. But, the manager said when the mercury reaches the mid-90’s, patrons are passing on the outdoor space.

“There’s still a large contingent of people who will sit out regardless, but it gets to a point where people that had made reservations for outside want to change their mind,” said Matt Morrissey, Veritable Quandary manger. “We’ve noticed it can be a tough sell getting people to sit outside."

And some places, like the Portland Cider House on Southeast 36th and Hawthorne, are seeing more customers because they have air conditioning.

People without AC at home are staying longer than they normally would, employees said, seeking refuge from the heat.

Restaurants whose employees work in an outdoor space are also making sure their workers are staying hydrated with electrolyte-rich drinks. That’s a consideration that’s not necessary most summers, managers told FOX 12.

