Staff at St. Helens thrift store searching for missing ashes - KPTV - FOX 12

Staff at St. Helens thrift store searching for missing ashes

Posted: Updated:
ST HELENS, OR (KPTV) -

A St. Helens thrift store was contacted by a woman frantically searching for her mother’s cremated remains.

Kathy Innocenti, the manager at Top Notch Thrift Store, said the woman told her a family member may have donated the urn containing her mother’s ashes by mistake.

Staff members found several boxes with the woman’s name on them, but the urn wasn’t in any of them.

“She said that some things were also taken to the dump, so I’m just praying that it was brought here so we can have a chance of finding it,” said Innocenti.

Innocenti said staff members will be carefully sorting through donation boxes, hoping to locate the missing urn.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.