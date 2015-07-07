Staff at St. Helens thrift store searching for missing ashes

A St. Helens thrift store was contacted by a woman frantically searching for her mother’s cremated remains.

Kathy Innocenti, the manager at Top Notch Thrift Store, said the woman told her a family member may have donated the urn containing her mother’s ashes by mistake.

Staff members found several boxes with the woman’s name on them, but the urn wasn’t in any of them.

“She said that some things were also taken to the dump, so I’m just praying that it was brought here so we can have a chance of finding it,” said Innocenti.

Innocenti said staff members will be carefully sorting through donation boxes, hoping to locate the missing urn.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.