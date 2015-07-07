'McDonald's of marijuana' closes up shop after years of operating illegally

Customers called it the McDonald's of marijuana, but according to Vancouver police, it's an illegal operation.

Adam Alexander, owner of "Grow Systems Northwest," was arrested July 2nd. Police said he never had a license to sell, manufacture or grow marijuana.

The Drug Task Force began investigating "Grow Systems Northwest" off Saint Johns Road and 65th Avenue in Vancouver, after they grew suspicious of its operation.

David Snyder, who works at a business next door, described the scene of the raid.

"The feds came and packed them all up, and their belongings and hauled them off some place," he said.

Police said Alexander served a few hundred customers daily in a drive through lot, profiting $5,000-$10,000 a day in cash.

"It was kind of like going through a Mickey D's drive thru. They sell weed and stuff like that," said a customer driving through the lot Monday. "It's crazy someone would just do something like that and then it be illegal. It's crazy," he said.

The day of Alexander's arrest, police seized dozens of plants and almost 20 pounds of pot from his business and homes where they said he grew marijuana.

Police said Alexander denies selling weed. According to court documents, police said Alexander claimed he was only charging for consultation services and gave marijuana away for free.

Alexander is faced with multiple charges including 3 counts of manufacturing marijuana, and 14 counts of marijuana and money laundering.

His next court date is set for July 10th.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.