Boys charged with felony arson in Eugene Civic Stadium fire

Four boys between the ages of 10 and 12 appeared in court Monday on additional charges of first-degree arson in connection with a fire that destroyed historic Civic Stadium.

The boys also are charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and reckless burning.

Investigators believe the boys started a small fire in the stadium's press box June 29 and then ran away when the fire got out of control.

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Eugene's Civic Stadium

Nearly 40 emergency personnel responded to the fire, which grew so big that police evacuated a two-block area around Civic Stadium.

The stadium, which was built in 1938 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008, served as the home of the Eugene Emeralds baseball team until 2010.

