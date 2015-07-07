Body found in Willamette River near Broadway Bridge

The body of an adult male was pulled from the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge Monday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office identified the deceased as Brian Jay Burnett, 43, of Vancouver, Washington.

Deputies said a passerby on the east bank of the river spotted the Burnett's body around 6 p.m.

River patrol and firefighters responded and pulled the body out of the water just south of the bridge.

Tuesday afternoon the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office reported that there were no signs of foul play and ruled drowning as the Cause of Death, though the manner of death was still unknown.

