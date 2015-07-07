On the Go with Joe at the Oregon Lavender Farm Tour

This weekend, dozens of lavender farms throughout Oregon will open their doors to the public for the annual Oregon Lavender Farm Tour.

Learn all about lavender and its many uses and even cut your own bouquets of fresh lavender at some farms or buy some lavender plants of your own.

Some locations even offer culinary treats made from lavender, such as lemonade and pastries.

To learn more about the Oregon Lavender Farm Tour, go to www.oregonlavenderdestinations.com/festival.php.

