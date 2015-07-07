Man wanted for string of Gresham armed robberies

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for a string of armed robberies in Gresham.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday.

According to police, this man committed a series of commercial thefts and armed robberies in the Gresham area between March 1 and July 1.

Police said he has been identified as the single suspect in each case.

The suspect is described as a black man with a large build, between 5'8" to 6'2" and 220 pounds to 270 pounds. He has short styled hair and a medium length cut-in beard and goatee that are well groomed.

Anyone with information about the suspect or recent robberies in the area is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-2719 or 888-989-3505. Callers can remain anonymous.

