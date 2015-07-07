Man wanted for string of Gresham armed robberies - KPTV - FOX 12

Man wanted for string of Gresham armed robberies

Surveillance image of armed robbery suspect from Gresham PD Surveillance image of armed robbery suspect from Gresham PD
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for a string of armed robberies in Gresham.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday.

According to police, this man committed a series of commercial thefts and armed robberies in the Gresham area between March 1 and July 1.  

Police said he has been identified as the single suspect in each case.

The suspect is described as a black man with a large build, between 5'8" to 6'2" and 220 pounds to 270 pounds. He has short styled hair and a medium length cut-in beard and goatee that are well groomed.

Anyone with information about the suspect or recent robberies in the area is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-2719 or 888-989-3505. Callers can remain anonymous.

