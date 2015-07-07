Former community college teacher sentenced to probation in meth case

A graduate student in chemistry and former community college teacher who was facing multiple methamphetamine charges has been sentenced to probation.

Alexander Rudine, 38, was arrested last October. He originally faced charges including manufacturing, possession and delivery of meth, as well as manufacturing meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

He reached a plea deal in June and pleaded guilty to the charge of delivery of meth. The remaining charges were dismissed.

At the time of his arrest, court documents state Rudine was sitting on his porch on the 1900 block of Southeast 112th Avenue with $1,510 in cash and 16 grams of meth in his waistband.

A probable cause affidavit states more meth was found in his home, including 14 grams in his bedroom, along with a digital scale and numerous cups and packaging materials containing suspected meth residue.

Rudine also had notes on how to re-crystallize methamphetamine and a hand written scientific formula at the bottom of the page, according to court documents.



A Mount Hood Community College spokesperson said that while Rudine was a part-time teacher over the summer term, he was no longer employed at the school at the time of his arrest. Court documents state he was working toward his Ph.D. at PSU.

Rudine has a criminal history that includes two convictions for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in 1997 and possession of a controlled substance in 1998. He was arrested other times for similar charges, but court records show those cases were dismissed.

On Thursday he was sentenced to three years formal probation and any court required drug evaluations and treatment programs. He must also pay a $200 fine.

He was not ordered to serve any additional jail time.

