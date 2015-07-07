Travel + Leisure readers pick PDX as best airport in U.S. - again

The best airport in the country is Portland International Airport, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

For the third year in a row, PDX was picked as the best airport in the U.S. in a survey of readers.

Readers were invited to vote from November 2014 through March 2015 as part of Travel + Leisure's annual "World's Best Awards."

For airports, readers were asked to use criteria including location and access, check-in and security, restaurants, bars and shopping options.

Portland topped Tampa International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the rankings. The top international airport was Singapore Changi Airport.

The city of Portland, however, did not crack the top 10 in the "best cities" category for the U.S. and Canada.

For the full rankings, go to travelandleisure.com.

