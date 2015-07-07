PPB arrest two teens suspected of shooting vehicles with BB gun

Portland Police Bureau officers arrested two teens Monday night suspected of shooting ten vehicles with BB guns.

Officers responded to the area of North Greeley Avenue and Dekum Street around 9:40 p.m. after a tip about a possible drive-by shooting in the neighborhood.

Witnesses told PPB investigators that the suspects were in a gray or silver Mercedes SUV. Officers spotted the suspected vehicle on the 4400 block of North Vancouver Avenue, and pulled over the occupants of the car.

The report from the PPB said the officers found open CO2 cartridges and BB pellets in the vehicle. An investigation of the vehicle also revealed a BB rifle and three BB handguns.

Two of the occupants in the car, 18-year-old Daniel Bernard Piehl and a 17-year-old male, were arrested and faces charges of Criminal Mischief and Discharge of a Firearm in the City. Piehl was booked into the Multnomah County jail and the teen was sent to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.

