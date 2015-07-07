Fire destroys RV on Santiam Hwy; firefighters stop it from reaching field

An RV caught fire on the Santiam Highway and flames shot upward of six feet in the air above the roof as firefighters worked to stop it from spreading to a nearby grain field.

Lebanon firefighters responded to the highway's intersection with Honey Sign Drive just after midnight Tuesday.

The 30-foot RV was burning in the eastbound lane of the highway and the fire was starting to spread to nearby trees. Spot fires also popped up in the ditch on the other side of the road, firefighters said, where a large field of standing grain sat unharvested.

Fire crews quickly attacked the spot fires and began working on the RV, which took about 90 minutes to fully extinguish and overhaul.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation by Oregon State Police.

