Crash involving bus, minivan near Washougal sends 6 to hospital

A crash involving a C-Tran bus and a minivan near Washougal sent six people to the hospital on Tuesday.

It happened at around noon on the 35600 block of Evergreen Highway, just east of Washougal.

Investigators said the minivan made a U-turn and pulled out in front of the full-sized transit bus.

The crash injured all four people in the minivan, with the driver sustaining serious injuries, according to deputies.

Two people on the bus were also hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately released, as the Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.