Woman's body found floating in pond in Laurelhurst Park

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct responded to reports of a body floating in a pond at Laurelhurst Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators and medical personnel found the body floating near the east end of the pond.

Homicide detectives, forensic investigators and the medical examiner were called to the scene as part of the investigation.

Investigators said they had no immediate indication of how long the body had been in the water or how it got in the water.

By 4:30 p.m., police said the body of an adult woman had been removed from the pond. Investigators said there were no signs of foul play.

Visitors to the park said police activity seemed rare and none interviewed expected a death investigation to be going on.

"It's pretty surreal," said Pete Egbers, who came to the park for a picnic. "You just don't expect that here."

The woman's body was turned over to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

Police removed the crime scene tape and the park returned to normal activity.

