Warmer, drier summer means good news for Oregon grapes

Many in Oregon might already have tired of the heat a couple of days ago, but local wineries aren’t complaining.

That is because the hotter temperatures mean more ripeness for the grapes.

Luisa Ponzi with Ponzi Vineyards in Sherwood said the heat is giving their crop an early start, a jump start by about two weeks.

“The warmer temperatures give us ripeness, they won’t make them any bigger but it gives us ripeness and earlier ripeness,” Ponzi explained.

While she’s been enjoying the heat the last few days, Ponzi is hoping for a change in our weather pattern.

She said the best weather for grapes this time of year is cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a little rain.

If the hot conditions seen this summer continue, growers at many wineries in the area have said they plan on harvesting by the first week of September, weeks ahead of their normal harvesting schedules.

