Man backflipping off rocks misses water at Three Pools park; flown to hospital

A rescue operation was launched after a 26-year-old man attempted to backflip off the rocks at the Three Pools Recreation Area and missed the water 26 feet below.

Emergency crews responded to the popular swimming area 12 miles northwest of Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.

“A couple people pulled him out of the water and by the time we’d gotten here, they already had him out of the water and were getting him revived,” swimmer Dalton Baccaro told Fox 12.

Deputies identified the man as Mason Young, 26, of Salem and said he had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time of the fall.

Witnesses said bystanders started CPR on Young before rescuers arrived, and deputies described Young as unconscious when they arrived but responsive to pain stimulus.

Due to the complex terrain, the Salem Fire Technical Rescue Team and the Army Air National Guard were called out to reach the man and airlift him to a waiting medical helicopter. It took two hours to get him out.

“It took them about three run-throughs over here but they finally got him out,” Baccaro added. “We were just concerned for the guy’s safety of course, everybody’s just out here trying to have fun, nobody wants to see anything like that happen.”

On top of the medical helicopter and Army Air National Guard, the U.S. Forest Service was called out, along with fire crews from six jurisdictions.

“I’m very thankful he’s alive,” swimmer Rachelle Castro said. “…But I kind of feel like everyone should take into consideration what they’re consuming.”

Deputies said Young was flown to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. He was listed in fair condition at the hospital Tuesday night.

