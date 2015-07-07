Two new drive-up ballot drop boxes coming to Clark Co.

Two new drive-up, bright red ballot boxes will be permanently installed in prominent locations is east and north Clark County.

One box will be inside the north entrance to the Fisher's Landing Transit Center on 164th Avenue in Vancouver.

The second is located in the parking lot on the west side of Battle Ground City Hall.

Both of the ballot boxes are easy to spot and will be available 24/7 starting July 17.

The new ballot drop boxes will be available for the Aug. 4 primary election.

For more information about elections or to register to vote, visit www.clark.wa.gov/elections/index.html.

