Adidas unveils shoe made from recycled ocean waste, gillnets

From the bottom of the ocean to the bottom of your feet, adidas has unveiled a new shoe made of reclaimed and recycled waste from the water.

As part of its partnership with Parley for the Oceans, adidas created the first ever shoe prototype with the upper portion made entirely of yarns and filaments from recycled ocean waste and illegal deep-sea gillnets.

The nets were retrieved after a 110-day expedition tracking an illegal poaching vessel to the coast of West Africa by Parley partner Sea Shepherd.

Adidas said the concept shoe illustrates the joint commitment of the company and Parley for the Oceans by offering a first look at the kind of consumer-ready ocean plastic products that will be revealed later this year.

PHOTOS: adidas shoe made from recycled ocean waste

Adidas did not reveal a name for the prototype shoe or specify whether it would be offered for sale in its current form.

"We are incredibly excited to join Parley for the Oceans as they bring the cause of the oceans to the attention of the United Nations. adidas has long been a leader in sustainability, but this partnership allows us to tap into new areas and create innovative materials and products for our athletes. We invite everyone to join us on this journey to clean up the oceans," said Eric Liedtke, adidas Group Executive Board Member Global Brands.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.