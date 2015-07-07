Orphaned river otter finds new home at Oregon Zoo

A rescued river otter pup has found a new home at the Oregon Zoo.

Zookeepers said the otter pup is about 2 or 3 months old and was orphaned last month near Cottage Grove.

According to a release from the Oregon Zoo, a motorist spotted the young otter wandering alongside Highway 58 on June 20 and called a local wildlife rehabilitator who collected and care for the animal.

The male otter pup was alone, hungry and dehydrated, but was rescued by the Chintimini Wildlife Center in Corvallis.

Since the otter pup wouldn't be able to survive in the wild without its mother, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife contacted the Oregon Zoo.

The orphaned river otter arrived at the zoo last Thursday. He is currently under the care of veterinarians and keepers.

Zookeepers said he weighed a little over 4 pounds on arrival.

“He’s a spunky little otter,” said Julie Christie, senior keeper for the zoo’s North America section. “ODFW acted quickly when the lone pup was reported and Chintimini Wildlife Center did a terrific job nursing him back to health. He is very active in his current home. He is playing in his pool, eating voraciously and grooming himself, all behaviors we want to see right now.”

Oregon Zoo visitors won't be able to see the pup until later this summer when he joins the two adult otters, Tilly and B.C., in their Cascade Stream and Pond habitat.

Otter fans can check out a video from the zoo's vet center at bit.ly/OtterPup.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.