Police: Teen injured, 66-year-old woman nearly hit in NE gang shooting

East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 60th Avenue at Oregon Street Tuesday evening.

Police said they responded around 6:02 p.m. and when they arrived to the area they spoke with witnesses but didn't locate any victims.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, a man in his late-teens arrived at a Portland hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim is a known gang member and is not cooperating with police. He is expected to survive his injuries.

About an hour after the shooting was reported, a 66-year-old woman called police and said she got off a TriMet bus and was walking on 60th Avenue when she saw one African American male chasing another then she heard gunshots and thought someone was trying take her backpack.

Police looked at the woman's backpack and found that it had been struck by a bullet, but she was not injured in the shooting.

According to police, the suspect is as African American man in his late teens or early 20s, with cornrowed hair, wearing a dark shirt and shorts.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at (503) 823-4106.

