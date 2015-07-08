Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Columbia County music festival

A three-day music festival scheduled in rural Columbia County is drawing the ire of neighbors, and concern from the county Sheriff.

The Field of Dreams Festival has been promoted heavily on the internet, and is scheduled for July 17th – July 19th, even though the promoter has not secured the needed permit for a mass gathering.

“There’s security concerns, there’s fire concerns. There’s health concerns,” said Sheriff Jeff Dickerson. “It’s just a disaster in the making for us.”

Dickerson, as well as the local fire chief, opted not to sign off on the event’s permit, effectively denying it. There will be a hearing on Wednesday, July 8th before the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, but state law requires Dickerson’s approval.

Regardless of the permit’s status, the man who lives on the property and takes care of it on behalf of his family said he expects the event to go on as scheduled.

“What right do we have left if we don’t have a right to congregate as we should,” said Torey Gregory. “I don’t have a problem with authority, but authority has a problem.”

Richard Keith, whose property is adjacent to Gregory’s, a similar gathering held there last year left him with a bad taste in his mouth.

“People are going to come in and out of here, all hours,” said Keith. “The music (playing) all night long. It’s not going to stop.”

Dickerson said his deputies will be monitoring the event from a distance, and will be ready to respond if need be. He said the most likely punitive action for holding the event without the proper permit would be a fine.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.