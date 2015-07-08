Portland's Heat Wave ends

For the first time in over a week, Portland failed to reach at least 90 degrees for a high temperature Tuesday.

The Portland International Airport, where official temperature records are kept, reached 88 degrees. That snapped a streak of eight consecutive days during which the high temperature reached at least 90 degrees, marking the end of the heat wave.

The eight straight days of 90-plus degree temperatures was the longest stretch since late July through early August of 2009. Portland saw 10 days in a row in the 90’s that year.

One streak does remain intact for Portland. The dry streak of 33 consecutive days was extended yesterday. The last measurable rainfall in Portland was back on June 3. There is still work to be done to match or break the all-time dry streak. Portland had 71 straight days without precipitation back in the summer of 1967.

Despite the end of the heat wave, our weather remains hot for a few more days.

According to the Fox 12 forecast, two more 90-degree days are ahead before the real big cool-down arrives this weekend.

