15-year-old charged with setting fires, vandalizing property in NE Portland

The teen also is accused of spray-painting graffiti on homes and cars

Firefighters said the teen started a total of four fires involving trees and patches of grass

A 15-year-old boy faces arson and reckless burning charges after an early-morning crime spree in northeast Portland's Irvington neighborhood, firefighters said Wednesday.

Firefighters said the teenager set several trees and patches of grass on fire across a several-block area just east of Grant High School, between Northeast 37th and 39th Avenues and Thompson and Brazee Streets.

In addition, the teenager is accused of spray-painting graffiti on several cars and homes in the area.

Thomas Fry has lived on the corner of Northeast 40th and Brazee for 43 years. His home was once egged, but nothing to this level of vandalism has ever happened before. Fry said it will cost at least $1,500 to repair the damage to his home's big picture window.

"Well I hope what they can do is get a hold of him and reform this kid somehow or another," Fry said. "But I'd like to know his parents because I'd like to go after at least my deductible."

Firefighters said the teenager faces one count of second-degree arson and three counts of reckless burning. He was charged and then released into the custody of his parents.

The boy also is charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and interfering with a police officer.

