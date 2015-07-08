Officer shot, suspect killed in Beaverton mobile home park shooting

A police officer was shot and a suspect was killed at a Beaverton mobile home park on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Hidden Village mobile home park in the 10400 block of Southwest Denney Road and officers tried to make contact with the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Michael Westrich.

Police said Westrich screamed at the officers, shattered his closed windows by throwing items through them and then began throwing bricks at the officers.

He eventually walked onto his front porch with a gun, according to investigators. He opened fire, hitting one officer.

Police returned fire, shooting Westrich on his porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was 20 or 30 shots and it was a high powered rifle, and it was very scary. You didn’t know where they were going,” neighbor Shari Harrington said. “It’s usually really quiet and everyone’s usually really friendly with each other and very neighborly. We take care of each other.”

Harrington told Fox 12 that she thought Westrich was involved with something illegal, but other neighbors, like Andrew Gadboys, were surprised he was in trouble.

"I just saw him yesterday going on his porch, checking his mail," Gadboys said. "His name’s Big Mike, he’s a great guy.”

Police said the injured officer, identified as 47-year-old Scott Burke, was admitted in serious but stable condition at an area hospital but was released later Wednesday. Burke,a 20-year veteran of the Beaverton Police Department, is expected to recover from his injuries.

"It’s a sad day for Officer Burke and his family. It’s a sad day for his family at the Beaverton Police Department, as well as other officers,” Officer Mike Rowe with the Beaverton Police Department said. “But this is what we do and this is what happens sometimes.”

Investigators said the situation began when a neighbor called 911 to report someone screaming "you're breaking my (expletive) arm."

Police said Westrich, who lives alone, was the only one in his home when they arrived.

A man was found in a shed on the property, according to officers, but his involvement is unknown at this time.

Southwest Denney Road was closed between 105th and 104th for the ongoing investigation, but has been reopened.

