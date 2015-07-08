Man struck, killed by train in Jefferson - KPTV - FOX 12

Man struck, killed by train in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, OR (KPTV) -

A man who appeared to have been walking on the train tracks was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the Union Pacific freight train hit the man near 103 Jefferson Highway just before 8 a.m.

Deputies did not identify the victim.

It wasn't clear why the man was on the railroad tracks.

FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

