ME identifies body found in Laurelhurst Park pond

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified the body found floating in a pond in Laurelhurst Park Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was identified as Justine Malmberg, 27.

The ME also noted that accidental drowning was ruled as the cause of death.

Officers discovered the body floating near the east end of the park, and on the scene did not see any signs of foul play.

